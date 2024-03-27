Metro Detroit weather: Cooler and drier day

A different feel is on the way! We're cooler and drier with some late clearing possible.

Skies clear overnight and colder weather wins. Wind chills drop into the 20s, but high pressure offers up brighter skies Thursday and Friday.

By the weekend, our next system slips in, bringing rain with it Saturday.

We'll dry out by Easter Sunday with another round of rain early next week. Meantime, temps look to level out and wind up in the low 50s through early next week.