Metro Detroit weather: Cooler, breezier day with highs in the low 40s

A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the upper 20s with wind chills in the mid 20s.

It's a clear start to the day! Highs will top out in the lower 40s with increasing clouds through the afternoon. Winds will also kick up and become breezy at times with winds upwards of 10-15 mph. Lows will bottom out in the upper 20s.

Dry weather looks to stick around through Wednesday with highs in the lower 40s.

The next chance for rain and possible snow arrives Thursday morning. We could see periods of wet snow through the morning commute. Roads could be a little tricky through the morning drive. We could see some mixing too as temperatures climb to the lower 40s. Snow and rain will move out late Thursday with around an inch of snow possible.

Light snow chances will linger through the end of the week and possibly through the end of the weekend. Temperatures look to keep the February like feel with 30s expected through the beginning of next week.