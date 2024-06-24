Metro Detroit weather: Cooler start to the week before more heat

Monday's temperatures will be cooler as the heat wave finally broke.

The day starts in the 60s courtesy of a front that moved in and shifted the wind.

By noon, the highs are in the 70s. Temperatures top off around 84.

The heat returns Tuesday with temperatures in the high 80s. With this comes rain chances both Tuesday and Wednesday.

After Tuesday, temperatures fall again; by Thursday, the high doesn't make it out of the 70s. That doesn't last though. The 80s return to end the week, and we could hit 90 again next weekend.