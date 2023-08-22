Metro Detroit weather: Cooler Tuesday before humid, rainy Wednesday

After a hot start to the week, Tuesday isn't as warm or humid.

Highs will be in the 70s and will climb to about 79 in some areas. The heat and humidity return Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid-80s Wednesday. With the return of the heat comes rain Wednesday. Heavy rain starts in the morning, with the potential for flooding.

Temps will exceed 90 Thursday.

After the heat, temperatures fall to the mid-70s for the weekend.