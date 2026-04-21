Shooter in 2025 Pontiac business owner killing found guilty

The Brief One of four suspects in the murder of a Pontiac business owner has been found guilty by a jury on Tuesday. In January 2025, four men, William Creasy, Scott Brown, Christopher Matacia and Prophett, were alleged to have murdered Sam Simko, who was a 66-year-old Commerce Township resident. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 4.



A jury found the shooter in the murder of a Pontiac business owner in 2025 guilty on Tuesday.

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Deonte Prophett, one of four suspects in the killing of Pontiac business owner Sam Simko, was found guilty of felony murder, armed robbery, felony firearm possession, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

In January 2025, four men, William Creasy, Scott Brown, Christopher Matacia and Prophett were alleged to have murdered Simko, who was a 66-year-old Commerce Township resident and co-owner of a marijuana growing business in Pontiac, during an armed robbery.

Creasy was let in by Simko and as he was leaving, officials say he held the door open for Prophett, who was armed, and Brown, who barged in wearing masks and gloves.

Once inside, Prophett fatally shot Simko, while the others allegedly zip-tied him and put a bag over his head. There was not any cash inside the store at the time, but Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in 2025 that the three then stole about 50 pounds of marijuana.

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Prophett is scheduled to be sentenced on June 4.

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