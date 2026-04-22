Trial continues for man accused of murdering Melvindale police officer Mohamed Said

The Brief The man accused of murdering Melvindale police officer Mohamed Said is standing trial. Testimony began Tuesday, but ended after a heated exchange between suspect Michael Lopez and a police officer who took the stand.



The trial continues Wednesday for a man accused of killing a Melvindale police officer in 2024.

Michael Lopez, 45, is facing charges of murdering a peace officer, possession of cocaine, and numerous weapons offenses stemming from the murder of officer Mohamed Said.

Lopez is accused of killing Said while the officer investigated a suspicious person call the morning of July 21, 2024.

First day of trial

The trial began Tuesday with opening arguments and one witness.

Defense attorney John McWilliams argued that Lopez shot Said fatally out of self-defense, promising that the defendant would eventually take the stand during the trial.

"This is a tragedy, there are no winners here," McWilliams said. "Even though it was a tragedy, my client has the right to self-defense, even lethal self-defense. (Lopez) was scared and justified, he was genuinely fearful he was going to be killed himself."

The assistant prosecutor said that after Said used a Taser during a foot chase, that the two struggled on the ground.

"In the struggle on the ground he points the revolver point-blank at Mr. Said's face," the prosecutor said. "He backs up and puts his hands up and says ‘We’re good, we're good.' The defendant shoots him in the face, throws the gun on a roof, steals a bike and rides away."

Police body camera video was shown in court depicting Said lying on the ground in a backyard in the moments after the shooting.

A heated moment occurred just as the first witness, a police officer, left the stand on Tuesday. He and Lopez exchanged looks as the officer was walking by.

"Don't shake your head at me," he said. "You're lucky I wasn't there."

Judge Bridget Hathaway then gave instructions to the jury.

"Please disregard that last comment," she said. "You should not consider it in any way."

The backstory:

According to police, Said was called to a car wash near Oakwood and Dix when he spotted Lopez with several bags but no vehicle. Police said the officer went to check to see if Lopez was homeless and needed help, but Lopez ran away.

Said chased Lopez, and there was a brief struggle. When Said Tased Lopez, he pulled out a gun and shot the officer before fleeing, police said.

Lopez was arrested in Detroit the next day after a tip led police to him. Prosecutors said Lopez had a knife in his possession, along with drugs, when he was caught.

According to information shared during previous court hearings, Lopez also robbed an auto parts store the day before Said's killing.

McWilliams said that Said, by putting on gloves to search Said, escalated the situation, which caused Lopez to flee on foot.

Dig deeper:

Earlier this year, Lopez's attorney fought for his charges to be reduced.

Attorney John McWilliams said his client was not under arrest when he started running and "had a reasonable opportunity to believe he was truly in fear of his life." McWilliams asked the judge for a charge of involuntary or voluntary manslaughter.

The charges were not reduced.

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What's next:

In addition to the murder trial, Lopez has another trial scheduled for this summer.

He is set to stand trial in July on charges stemming from the robbery that allegedly occurred before Said's murder, as well as a charge of possessing a weapon in jail.

Lopez was allegedly caught with "a sharpened metal rod" while incarcerated at the Wayne County Jail.