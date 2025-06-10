Metro Detroit weather: Drier, slightly cooler day on tap

A drier start to your day.

The cold front that brought scattered showers to the area yesterday has now moved east, taking the rain along with it. A separate Low pressure system remains to our north. Rotation around the Low brings a chance for isolated showers this afternoon, mainly north of the city.

The departing cold front also sets the stage for a cooler start to the day, Temperatures are 10 to 15 degrees cooler this morning as opposed to yesterday. Afternoon highs will be slightly cooler, too. 75 degrees instead of the near 80 degree readings Monday.

Wednesday brings hotter and more humid conditions with high temperatures near 85 degrees. This is temporary as another front approaches Thursday setting off several days of rain and cooler temperatures.