Metro Detroit weather: Dry Monday before a snowy Tuesday morning commute

Metro Detroit is waking up to a light coating of snow from overnight.

Aside from that, Monday will be dry and cloudy. Temperatures rise to around 40 after starting around freezing.

However, that changes Tuesday morning. Wet snow arrives during the commute. This snow will cover roads and at times could reduce visibility.

One to two inches of snow could fall before turning to light drizzle and rain in the afternoon.

Temperatures most of the week are near 40 until Friday, when they drop some for the weekend.