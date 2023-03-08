Metro Detroit weather: Dry Wednesday and Thursday before more snow to end the week

Another round of snow is coming!

We're dry today and tomorrow with snow kicking off late Thursday night or early Friday morning. Here's a snapshot of future radar at 6 am Friday.

Snow will continue through the morning before tapering off later Friday. This system has less moisture than last Friday's, but temps will be colder so we'll be able to squeeze more efficiently. I'll make our first call for snow 3-5".

The cold arrives Friday and will stick not only through the weekend, but into next week too!