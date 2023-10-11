Metro Detroit weather: Dry Wednesday before rain returns to finish out week

Outside of a spotty shower early, dry weather wins the day Wednesday.

Some clearing emerges, especially south of I-94, which accounts for the range in temps.

Rain is a better bet Thursday. Early day showers are more likely in our southern communities with evening rain a good bet for many.

More rain Friday! Morning showers fade only to return in the evening and at night. That wet weather will carry us over into the weekend.

And there's another shot of cool air for the weekend. Temps aren't set to rise in a big way for a while.