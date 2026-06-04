Metro Detroit weather: Final day of dry stretch before some rain this weekend

The Brief It will be another warm day in Metro Detroit as temperatures continue to rise. It's also the last dry day of this rain-free stretch. Much of Friday will be dry before rain returns late and continues into Saturday.



It’s the final totally completely absolutely dry day in what has been an incredible stretch of weather.

Expect highs in the 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Rain chances return Friday, but much of the day still looks dry. Any late-day showers or storms should remain fairly limited, with a better opportunity for wet weather arriving Friday night.

A few showers may linger early Saturday before tapering off.

Attention then turns to a cold front crossing the area during the afternoon, bringing another chance for storms. It's again a question of coverage, so I wouldn't call Saturday a washout. What we get will be much needed, although totals generally look to stay under a half inch.

What's next:

We’ll dry back out Sunday and stay dry Monday before another round of showers arrives later Tuesday.

Meanwhile, temperatures remain elevated. Were back close to 90 by Tuesday and Wednesday, and even hotter weather could be waiting by the end of next week.