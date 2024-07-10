Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Flooding concerns persist, with 1-2 inches of rain forecasted

By
Published  July 10, 2024 6:28am EDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit

Flooding risk remains Wednesday

The risk for flooding is ongoing as the rain continues to pound Metro Detroit. Alan Longstreet has what to expect today.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Flooding concerns are the headline in the weather world today. 

A flood advisory (minor flooding) runs until 10 a.m. and a flood watch (potential for flooding) expires at 8 p.m. 

A bit of a lull is overtaking Southeast Michigan for the morning commute which is great news, but rain's set to return as the day rolls on. Rain will be on more than off. 

Rain totals still look to range from 1-2" with exceptions on either side. 

The rain will wind down tonight with nothing more than an isolated shower or storm Thursday and Friday. 

Summer's back for the weekend as temps top out closer to 90°.