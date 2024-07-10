Metro Detroit weather: Flooding concerns persist, with 1-2 inches of rain forecasted

Flooding concerns are the headline in the weather world today.

A flood advisory (minor flooding) runs until 10 a.m. and a flood watch (potential for flooding) expires at 8 p.m.

A bit of a lull is overtaking Southeast Michigan for the morning commute which is great news, but rain's set to return as the day rolls on. Rain will be on more than off.

Rain totals still look to range from 1-2" with exceptions on either side.

The rain will wind down tonight with nothing more than an isolated shower or storm Thursday and Friday.

Summer's back for the weekend as temps top out closer to 90°.