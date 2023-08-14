Metro Detroit weather: Flooding expected Monday night as 2 inches of rain could fall in Southeast Michigan

The next 24 hours in Metro Detroit is going to be very wet so you're going to want to make sure your storm drains are clear and be sure to check on the basements as we could get a lot of rain over the next day.

We've had a nice break from the rain for a while but the wet pattern comes back Monday afternoon and it will linger.

Monday afternoon we'll see the clouds get thicker around here as we transition from partly cloudy to overcast skies. The rain will hold off until closer to dinner time...but once it arrives, we're stuck with it for a while.

Between 4:00 and 5:00, expect the showers to begin as some pockets of heavier rain. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather is unlikely due to the atmospheric setup.

That said, prolonged stretches of moderate to heavy rain are possible Monday, which means flooding is a concern.

Got outside plans? Better check the FOX 2 Weather app first. It's free and has live radar to keep you informed of what's happening.

Models are suggesting anywhere between 1 and 2 inches of rain could fall from dinner time Monday through Tuesday late afternoon, with the heaviest rain being this evening and tonight. Make sure you keep an eye on your basements and that the storm drains in your neighborhood are properly cleared - that will help with drainage.

Temperatures remain cool because of this pattern, with highs stuck in the mid-70s today and low 70s Tuesday. Tuesday's rain showers will be lighter than Monday and flooding will not be an issue.

Another round of rain and storms is possible on Thursday before we enter a drier stretch of weather.