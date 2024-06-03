Metro Detroit weather: Foggy start ahead of a partly sunny, warm day
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A warmer feel develops early this week, but first, visibility is restricted in spots due to patchy and dense fog.
Otherwise, we'll wind up with partly sunny skies and afternoon temps topping out near 80.
The summer heat increases Tuesday as the humidity builds. Dry weather wins out the next couple, but rain's back by the middle of the week.
The chance for wet weather sticks with us Thursday and Friday as temps fade late week.