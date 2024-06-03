Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Foggy start ahead of a partly sunny, warm day

Published  June 3, 2024 6:38am EDT
Warmer feel with fog to start the day

Visibility is low to start Monday, but that will fade as the day progresses. Alan Longstreet has what to expect today.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A warmer feel develops early this week, but first, visibility is restricted in spots due to patchy and dense fog. 

Otherwise, we'll wind up with partly sunny skies and afternoon temps topping out near 80. 

The summer heat increases Tuesday as the humidity builds. Dry weather wins out the next couple, but rain's back by the middle of the week. 

The chance for wet weather sticks with us Thursday and Friday as temps fade late week. 