Metro Detroit weather: Highs to touch 50 to end the week

Published  November 21, 2025 6:44am EST
Mild start to a nice day

Temperatures continue to rise in Metro Detroit. Alan Longstreet has what to expect for your weekend.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It's a mild start to Friday in Metro Detroit.

Clouds start the day with nothing more than a touch of drizzle here or there through the morning commute. As a morning cold front slides through, some drier air works in and the clouds may thin a bit. 

We stay quiet through the weekend with temps bouncing on either side of 50°. 

Thanksgiving outlook

The holiday week gets more interesting. Rain is still a good bet on Tuesday with colder air to follow. Temps start to fade on Wednesday with the winter feel fully in place by Thanksgiving. While a few lake-effect snow showers are possible, there’s no major snow showing up in the data at this point. 

