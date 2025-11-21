Metro Detroit weather: Highs to touch 50 to end the week

It's a mild start to Friday in Metro Detroit.

Clouds start the day with nothing more than a touch of drizzle here or there through the morning commute. As a morning cold front slides through, some drier air works in and the clouds may thin a bit.

We stay quiet through the weekend with temps bouncing on either side of 50°.

Thanksgiving outlook

The holiday week gets more interesting. Rain is still a good bet on Tuesday with colder air to follow. Temps start to fade on Wednesday with the winter feel fully in place by Thanksgiving. While a few lake-effect snow showers are possible, there’s no major snow showing up in the data at this point.