Metro Detroit weather: Hot and humid Tuesday with Air Quality Alert

A warm and muggy start to the morning with temperatures in the mid-60s!

Expect to see a bright and slightly warmer day with highs in the mid to upper 80s with humidity levels increasing through the day. We could squeeze out an isolated shower or storm chance, but the state stays mainly dry. Lows tonight will fall to the mid to upper 60s.

It becomes more active and hotter mid-week. Highs during the day Wednesday will flirt with 90 with storms brewing in the afternoon. We have a chance for seeing some severe weather during the afternoon.

There is an Enhanced Risk across SE Michigan during the afternoon and evening. Main threats will be damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado. Highs will continue to build through the lower 90s Thursday with humidity levels soaring.

More storm chances return through the end of the week with highs continuing to warm to the lower 90s. Relief from the heat returns this weekend with highs cooling to the mid-80s Saturday with a few shower chances. Highs will continue to cool to the lower 80s Sunday with decreasing humidity with sunshine!