Metro Detroit weather: Light showers to start Friday with more widespread rain later

A bit of wet weather early will fade, leading to a big break in the rain with another round on the way late.

A few light showers remain possible late afternoon (4-7 p.m.), but widespread rain is much more likely after 8 p.m. The widespread rain continues through the night with off and on rain the rest of Saturday. Totals range from .50-1.50"

So a wet and WINDY weekend it will be! Some showers linger Sunday, but much less of the wet stuff falls.

Temps stay limited through early next week, but it looks like the 60s bubble back up late in the week.