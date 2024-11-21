Metro Detroit weather: Light snow to start the day before some afternoon rain

The flakes are flying! Light snow showers will dot the area through the morning commute, with a few raindrops mixing in this afternoon.

Snow totals will be minimal, sticking to cars and grassy areas if at all.

A few rain showers might pop up Friday, but the day will end up mostly dry, setting the stage for a dry weekend as the cold begins to ease.

Temps climb toward 50 by Monday, but a colder feel returns Tuesday. It’s too early to get specific about any Thanksgiving weather systems, but a more active pattern is on the horizon. Stay tuned!