Metro Detroit weather: Light snow to start the day before some afternoon rain

Published  November 21, 2024 6:19am EST
Light morning snow

Light snow Thursday morning will eventually change over to rain. While the snow changes, the cold remains all day.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The flakes are flying! Light snow showers will dot the area through the morning commute, with a few raindrops mixing in this afternoon. 

Snow totals will be minimal, sticking to cars and grassy areas if at all. 

A few rain showers might pop up Friday, but the day will end up mostly dry, setting the stage for a dry weekend as the cold begins to ease. 

Temps climb toward 50 by Monday, but a colder feel returns Tuesday. It’s too early to get specific about any Thanksgiving weather systems, but a more active pattern is on the horizon. Stay tuned!