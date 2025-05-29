Metro Detroit weather: Lingering clouds and rain as temps climb some before another drop

Temps are on the rise, but clouds linger and the rain isn’t quite done with us.

Highs are forecasted to touch 70 on Thursday. They will climb even more, to the mid-70s Friday.

We could see a little morning drizzle with widely scattered, mostly light showers popping up this afternoon – nothing major.

A cold front rolls through Friday with the chance for late-day showers and storms, but things clear up nicely for a dry weekend.

With that comes a bit of a temperature drop for the weekend, but they rebound next week.

Next week, the summer heat starts to settle in. A ridge builds over the Great Lakes, pushing us to 80° Monday with temps climbing higher into midweek.

Storm chances creep back in too, most likely around Wednesday.