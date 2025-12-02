Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Lingering morning snow to start a cold day

By
Published  December 2, 2025 6:53am EST
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit
Light snow this morning is tapering off leaving minor accumulation. Temperatures only near freezing today with much colder air by Thursday. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Light snow with minor accumulations this morning could make for a slick commute, so take your time. 

VIEW: Live road conditions

Cold start with temperatures in the 20s. Thankfully, the wind is on the light side, so we're not expecting bitterly cold wind chills. That will come later this week.

The snow is tapering off this morning, out of here before noon. Then a mostly cloudy day with a couple of breaks in the overcast. Tonight's low temperature will be a little colder, around 17 degrees.

What's next:

An arctic cold front is poised to move through late Wednesday. This will bring another bout of light snow, but more importantly, the wind will ramp up and temperatures will fall. This translates into daytime highs in the 20s, overnight lows near single digit readings. Coupled with the wind, we could feel wind chills near zero.

Cold air remains with us through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

