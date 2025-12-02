Metro Detroit weather: Lingering morning snow to start a cold day

Light snow with minor accumulations this morning could make for a slick commute, so take your time.

Cold start with temperatures in the 20s. Thankfully, the wind is on the light side, so we're not expecting bitterly cold wind chills. That will come later this week.

The snow is tapering off this morning, out of here before noon. Then a mostly cloudy day with a couple of breaks in the overcast. Tonight's low temperature will be a little colder, around 17 degrees.

What's next:

An arctic cold front is poised to move through late Wednesday. This will bring another bout of light snow, but more importantly, the wind will ramp up and temperatures will fall. This translates into daytime highs in the 20s, overnight lows near single digit readings. Coupled with the wind, we could feel wind chills near zero.

Cold air remains with us through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.