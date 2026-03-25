Metro Detroit weather: Mild day ahead after a chilly start

The Brief Wednesday starts chilly, but temperatures head up as the day progresses. Rain arrives Thursday, along with the chance for severe weather. Hail and wind would be the main threats if stronger storms can materialize.



Dare I call this a nice day? It’s a chilly start, but temps climb into the 50s by afternoon.

The issue is that clouds look to be plentiful, with an outside shot at some late-day clearing.

Rain comes with more warmth

We warm further Thursday with 50s north, 60s for many and 70 not out of the question in our southern communities, but wet weather makes its presence felt by afternoon.

Most of us pick up 0.25" to 0.50", though localized higher amounts are possible. The bigger rainfall bullseye stays south of Michigan.

Severe weather risk

Severe weather is possible, but a decent amount of data keeps the best instability just to our south.

That leaves us in both a Marginal and Slight Risk for severe weather, with hail and wind as the main threats if stronger storms can materialize.

The tornado threat is even lower, but again, if instability sneaks into SE Michigan, it’s something worth watching. The Storm Prediction Center has SE Michigan under a 1 and 2 on a 5-point scale.

Temps fall fast Thursday night and we only bounce back to around 40 Friday afternoon. The good news? Mother Nature gets her act together for the weekend, and 50s and 60s look to win out through much of next week. Fingers crossed the warmth holds for the Tigers’ home opener.