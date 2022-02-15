Metro Detroit weather: Mild temperatures, rain, and snow all in this week's forecast
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There will be a flood watch Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon, and there could be up to 1 inch of rain with additional snow melt.
Area creeks, rivers and stream will run high into Thursday.
Full forecast:
Rest of Tuesday night: increasing clouds… cold and dry….. low 22.
Wednesday: Cloudy….breezy…. MILDER… evening rain likely. Low 39. More rain Wednesday night
Thursday: Rain changing to sleet and snow…. Evening snow accumulation likely. High 43
Friday: Partly cloudy and COLDER. High 24
Saturday: Sun and clouds…. COLD. High 27
Sunday: Lots of sun… not as cold. High 42
