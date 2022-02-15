Metro Detroit weather: Mild temperatures, rain, and snow all in this week's forecast

There will be a flood watch Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon, and there could be up to 1 inch of rain with additional snow melt.

Area creeks, rivers and stream will run high into Thursday.

Full forecast:

Rest of Tuesday night: increasing clouds… cold and dry….. low 22.

Wednesday: Cloudy….breezy…. MILDER… evening rain likely. Low 39. More rain Wednesday night

Thursday: Rain changing to sleet and snow…. Evening snow accumulation likely. High 43

Friday: Partly cloudy and COLDER. High 24

Saturday: Sun and clouds…. COLD. High 27

Sunday: Lots of sun… not as cold. High 42