Metro Detroit weather: Milder temperatures with some rain in the forecast

It'll be a rinse and repeat start to Thursday with Dense Fog Advisories posted through the morning commute set to expire at 11 am.

Patchy mist is falling this morning, though most of the day winds up dry.

Another round of rain is on the way and kicks off this evening and carries us through the night. Moderate and briefly heavy rain will fall while you're asleep.

Totals will be decent.

The widespread rain ends Friday morning, but showers will linger into the afternoon. The weekend will be mainly dry with the off chance for a southern system to bring a mix to our southern communities. Cold air continues to leave us be for the final week of January.

Temperatures sit above average for the next week, a stark contrast to the weather we had last week.