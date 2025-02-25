Metro Detroit weather: Milder week with rain, sun, and some snowflakes all in the forecast

A mix of mild temperatures and unsettled weather is in store for Metro Detroit this week, bringing a little bit of everything — rain, sun, and even some snowflakes.

Today’s Forecast:

We’re starting off with some early morning showers, especially for areas south of Detroit. Those won’t last long, though, as drier air moves in, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day. Highs will remain mild at 47 degrees, making for a fairly comfortable late-February afternoon.

Tonight:

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, with temperatures dipping to around 30 degrees. While no major weather is expected, any lingering moisture could create some patchy slick spots by morning, so keep that in mind if you’re heading out early.

Wednesday:

Things start to turn more active as another system moves in. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day, with rain and a wintry mix developing by the afternoon. High temperatures will be a bit cooler, reaching around 41 degrees. The evening hours could bring more widespread wintry precipitation, with snowflakes mixing in north of the city.

Wednesday Night & Thursday:

By Wednesday night, some accumulating snow is possible, particularly from Flint to Saginaw, where colder air will allow for better snow development. For Metro Detroit, a mix of rain and snow is likely, but at this point, accumulation looks minimal.

Thursday keeps the unsettled trend going, with another round of rain and a wintry mix possible. Temperatures will hold in the lower 40s, keeping precipitation type tricky to pin down.

Looking Ahead:

With March just around the corner, we’re in that time of year where winter doesn’t quite want to let go, but spring keeps trying to make an entrance. The next several days will be a prime example of that battle, with fluctuating temperatures and a mix of rain and snow showers in the forecast.