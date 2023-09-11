Metro Detroit weather: Monday is warmest day of week before temperatures start falling

We start the week with temperatures in the mid-70s, but they start falling after Monday.

Temperatures this week will hover at or below average.

Monday will be mostly cloudy but dry until later tonight when rain moves in and sticks around into Tuesday. Some areas may see rain in the afternoon, though it is more likely at night.

Around ¼ to ½ of an inch will fall, with some isolated areas seeing possibly ¾ of rain.

Expect a high that nears 70 Tuesday with scattered showers before highs in the mid-60s and isolated rain Wednesday.

Sun and highs in the high 60s to mid-70s round out the week.