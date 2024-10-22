Metro Detroit weather: More summer-like weather before temps dip

The fall colors are nearly peaking for us as we continue to deal with summer-like temperatures!

Yesterday‘s high temperature hit 80°, 1° shy of the daily record. But it marked the latest 80° October day we’ve seen since 2007. Today will not be quite as warm, but still quite mild seasonally, as we see a high temperature of 76°.

Partly cloudy conditions will be persistent as some light sprinkles move in as we near 11 p.m. These sprinkles are possible until roughly 3 a.m, but not everyone will get raindrops. Overnight lows will drop to 57.

Some sprinkles could last through Wednesday morning as temperatures begin to fall to the upper 60s for highs. Winds will be stronger with gusts nearly 25 mph on Wednesday.

More fall-like conditions will arrive Thursday and into the weekend.

Those fall colors are looking pretty good though! Peak colors are reported from northern Michigan down through the central portions of the state all the way to Grand Rapids. We are considered high color with peak colors, arriving in the next couple of days. Enjoy those beautiful colors!