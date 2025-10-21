Metro Detroit weather: Morning rain fades before more chances for wet weather later

Rain chances move out as we head through the rest of this morning.

We do manage to see a little bit of sunshine before our next opportunity of rain arrives later this afternoon.

Scattered light showers will stick around through the remainder of the day. Highs are expected to top out in the upper 50s with lows falling to the lower 40s through the overnight hours.

What's next:

Expect to see rain continue through the day on Wednesday and through Thursday highs will struggle through the middle part of the week two with no spots in the lower 50s both Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures look to return to the seasonals we had through the end of the week and into this upcoming weekend with our next chance of rain on Sunday.