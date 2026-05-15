Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Nice Friday ahead of a big weekend warm-up

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published  May 15, 2026 6:59am EDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit
Comfortable, dry finish to the end of the week

Comfortable, dry finish to the end of the week

A comfortable Friday leads into a warmer weekend, which sets the stage for a hot start to next week. Alan Longstreet breaks down the Metro Detroit weather forecast. 

The Brief

    • Friday will be dry and comfortable before storm chances arrive this weekend.
    • Both Saturday and Sunday will be close to 80 with thunderstorm chances.
    • It gets even warmer next week, with high 80s in the forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A big weekend warm-up is coming, and today isn't too bad either, as dry weather wins out. 

Highs will be around 70 Friday before surging to nearly 80 for the weekend.

The weekend won't be a total washout, so let’s time out the storms. Scattered storms are a decent bet early Saturday morning, though coverage is still a little questionable. Here’s future radar at 9 a.m. Saturday:

The early action really limits the afternoon development, which means a mostly (totally?) dry second half of Saturday. Scattered storms are also possible Sunday morning, with a better bet by evening. 

That all comes ahead of the hottest day in the stretch, as Monday temps soar into the 80s. 

Weather Forecast