Metro Detroit weather: Nice Friday ahead of a big weekend warm-up
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A big weekend warm-up is coming, and today isn't too bad either, as dry weather wins out.
Highs will be around 70 Friday before surging to nearly 80 for the weekend.
The weekend won't be a total washout, so let’s time out the storms. Scattered storms are a decent bet early Saturday morning, though coverage is still a little questionable. Here’s future radar at 9 a.m. Saturday:
The early action really limits the afternoon development, which means a mostly (totally?) dry second half of Saturday. Scattered storms are also possible Sunday morning, with a better bet by evening.
That all comes ahead of the hottest day in the stretch, as Monday temps soar into the 80s.