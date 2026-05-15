Metro Detroit weather: Nice Friday ahead of a big weekend warm-up

The Brief Friday will be dry and comfortable before storm chances arrive this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be close to 80 with thunderstorm chances. It gets even warmer next week, with high 80s in the forecast.



A big weekend warm-up is coming, and today isn't too bad either, as dry weather wins out.

Highs will be around 70 Friday before surging to nearly 80 for the weekend.

The weekend won't be a total washout, so let’s time out the storms. Scattered storms are a decent bet early Saturday morning, though coverage is still a little questionable. Here’s future radar at 9 a.m. Saturday:

The early action really limits the afternoon development, which means a mostly (totally?) dry second half of Saturday. Scattered storms are also possible Sunday morning, with a better bet by evening.

That all comes ahead of the hottest day in the stretch, as Monday temps soar into the 80s.