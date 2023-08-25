Metro Detroit weather: No storms in Friday's forecast

After rounds of storms flooded Metro Detroit roads and ripped down tree branches around the area, there's some good news - there are no storms in the forecast for Friday.

A dry stretch is coming, along with cooler temperatures.

Friday will be humid and get close to 80. The weekend is a different story, though. The temperatures will be around the mid-70s, with temperatures in the low 70s in next week's forecast.

There's a chance for spotty rain on Saturday, but nothing like we have had.