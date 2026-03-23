Metro Detroit weather: Noticeably colder start to the week with light snow flurries possible

The Brief Monday starts with temperatures about 10 degrees below average. Snow flurries are possible, but accumulation is not expected. After today, temps start heading back up.



A colder start to the work week today, and you’ll feel it right away stepping out the door.

Temperatures are sitting around 40 degrees this morning, which is about 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

Skies stay mostly cloudy through the day, and we can’t rule out a few light snow flurries, especially coming in off Lake Huron. Nothing that sticks, just more of a nuisance and a reminder that winter still has a little left in the tank. Wind chills will be in the upper 20s through the whole afternoon so make sure that winter gear is handy.

The good news is we’re already heading in the right direction after today. Temperatures climb into the upper 40s Tuesday, and then we make a bigger jump Wednesday with highs reaching the upper 50s. You’ll really start to feel that turnaround by midweek.

Thursday looks like the pick of the week. Highs push up to around 65 degrees, easily the warmest day, but it does come with our next chance for rain as a system moves through.

And just like that, we cool things back down heading into the end of the week. So enjoy that midweek stretch, but don’t get too comfortable — we’re not locking into spring just yet.