Metro Detroit weather: One more dry day before the rain returns

One more dry day – then rain returns.

Expect a breezy day with a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday ahead of the wet weather Thursday.

Low pressure will pass through the Ohio Valley today and curl back into the eastern Great Lakes tonight, letting rain sneak into Southeast Michigan late tonight and into Thursday morning.

Here’s a look at future radar for the morning commute – rain pushing in east to west:

How much we get depends on how persistent those showers are, but scattered rain is a safe bet, with higher totals east and lighter amounts west.

Halloween weather:

On the backside of this system, we’ll carry nothing more than a spotty shower into Halloween. Daytime highs will be in the low 50s.

Temps stay on the cooler side right through the weekend. By next week, highs climb closer to average after a stretch of below-average temps.