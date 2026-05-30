Metro Detroit weather: Perfect weekend for Detroit Grand Prix

The weather is shaping up perfectly for fans heading downtown for the Detroit Grand Prix this weekend.

Saturday's qualifying sessions are expected to take place under sunny skies, with a high near 73 degrees. Conditions will remain pleasant into the evening, with mostly clear skies and a low around 50.

Race day on Sunday is also looking beautiful, with sunshine and a high near 78 degrees. After the race, skies will stay mostly clear as temperatures drop to around 55 degrees, with winds becoming calm during the evening.

The stretch of favorable weather is expected to continue into the start of next week, with sunny skies and highs around 80 degrees.