Metro Detroit weather: Pleasant Friday before next week's heat wave

Friday starts a bit cooler than yesterday did, and the daytime temperatures will be lower, too.

Highs will climb to about 80 both today and tomorrow after we reached 91 yesterday. Both days will be pleasant after that heat and thunderstorms.

On Friday afternoon, some could see an isolated shower, but any rain would be stray and spotty.

Sunday, temps move up a little, to the mid-80s, before next week's heat wave. Starting Monday, temps crank up to the mid-90s and stay there all week. It'll be humid, too. With heat indices, it will feel closer to 100.

With prolonged heat coming, the NWS recommends preparing now.

Make sure you have food, water, and medication, so you can avoid spending too much time outside. Also, find out where cooling centers are near you in case you lose power or cannot keep your home cool. The NWS also suggests rescheduling outdoor events.

Once you're done preparing yourself for the weather, check on friends and family members to see if they need any help.

When the heat arrives, continue to check on loved ones. Also, be sure to drink plenty of water and stay inside as much as possible.

Recognizing heat-related injuries

Heat cramps: symptoms include muscle pains or spasms in stomach, arms or legs. Remedy: get to a cooler location, remove clothing and hydrate.

Heat exhaustion: symptoms include heavy sweating, weakness and nausea. Remedy: lie down, take a cool bath and hydrate.

Heat stroke: symptoms include a high body temperature, hot, dry skin, no sweating and a rapid pulse. Remedy: call 911 and cool down until help arrives.

Dehydration signs

According to Mayo Clinic, signs of dehydration vary based on age.

Dehydration in an infant or young child

Dry mouth and tongue

No tears when crying

No wet diapers for three hours

Sunken eyes, cheeks

Sunken soft spot on top of skull

Listlessness or irritability

Dehydration in an adult

Extreme thirst

Less frequent urination

Dark-colored urine

Fatigue

Dizziness

Confusion

When to see a doctor

Contact a doctor if you or your child: