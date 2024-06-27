Metro Detroit weather: Pleasant Thursday after waking up to cooler temps

It's a cooler start as beautiful weather sets up across Southeast Michigan today.

Humidity drops even lower this afternoon, setting up another cool night as temps fade.

Clouds increase late Friday ahead of our next system that brings a few showers by night with storms likely Saturday.

Severe weather isn't the most likely outcome, but a marginal risk (one out of five) exists.

Temps head down Sunday and the cooler feel spills into Monday, but we're heating back up as 4th of July approaches.