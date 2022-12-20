Metro Detroit weather: Power outages, slow travel expected when winter storm brings snow, wind, cold
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A winter storm is set to impact Southeast Michigan on Friday, Friday night, and Saturday morning with snow, wind, and cold.
Right now it looks like 3-5 inches for Metro Detroit. A Winter Storm Watch may be issued by the National Weather Service later Tuesday night or Wednesday.
Read: Blizzard, power outages likely in Southeast Michigan
Airport delays are likely along with some power outages. Slow travel on roadways can be expected as well. Enjoy.
Daily forecasts:
- Rest of Tuesday evening / night….. Partly cloudy, COLD and dry…. Low 22
- Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, still COLD… high 33
- Thursday: Cloudy with light rain and snow showers…. High 37
- Friday: SNOWY, WINDY, and COLDER…. High 27
- Saturday: BLUSTERY and COLD with light snow showers… high 18
- Sunday (Christmas Day): Mostly cloudy, BRISK and COLD…. High 19
- Monday: Mostly cloudy and still COLD… high 22
Stay warm!