Metro Detroit weather: Power outages, slow travel expected when winter storm brings snow, wind, cold

A winter storm is set to impact Southeast Michigan on Friday, Friday night, and Saturday morning with snow, wind, and cold.

Right now it looks like 3-5 inches for Metro Detroit. A Winter Storm Watch may be issued by the National Weather Service later Tuesday night or Wednesday.

Airport delays are likely along with some power outages. Slow travel on roadways can be expected as well. Enjoy.

Daily forecasts:

Rest of Tuesday evening / night….. Partly cloudy, COLD and dry…. Low 22

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, still COLD… high 33

Thursday: Cloudy with light rain and snow showers…. High 37

Friday: SNOWY, WINDY, and COLDER…. High 27

Saturday: BLUSTERY and COLD with light snow showers… high 18

Sunday (Christmas Day): Mostly cloudy, BRISK and COLD…. High 19

Monday: Mostly cloudy and still COLD… high 22

Stay warm!