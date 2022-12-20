Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Power outages, slow travel expected when winter storm brings snow, wind, cold

Quiet pattern ahead of blizzard, below-zero wind chills

The weather may be quiet now, but that changes at the end of the week. Rich Luterman has your full Metro Detroit forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A winter storm is set to impact Southeast Michigan on Friday, Friday night, and Saturday morning with snow, wind, and cold.  

Right now it looks like 3-5 inches for Metro Detroit.  A Winter Storm Watch may be issued by the National Weather Service later Tuesday night or Wednesday. 

Airport delays are likely along with some power outages. Slow travel on roadways can be expected as well. Enjoy.

Daily forecasts:

  • Rest of Tuesday evening / night….. Partly cloudy, COLD and dry…. Low 22
  • Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy, still COLD… high 33
  • Thursday:  Cloudy with light rain and snow showers…. High 37
  • Friday:  SNOWY, WINDY, and COLDER…. High 27
  • Saturday:  BLUSTERY and COLD with light snow showers… high 18
  • Sunday (Christmas Day):  Mostly cloudy, BRISK and COLD…. High 19
  • Monday:  Mostly cloudy and still COLD… high 22

Stay warm!