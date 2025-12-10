Metro Detroit weather: Rain mixes in and temps start to rise after overnight snow

The Brief Snow that fell overnight is transitioning to rain Wednesday morning. Roads are messy, but the rain plus rising temps are expected to help clear them as the morning progresses. More cold is on the way, though.



A burst of overnight snow has rendered the roads a mess, but the good news is rain is mixing in and temps are climbing, helping road cleanup as we move through the morning.

VIEW: Live road conditions

The overnight snow also led to numerous school closures around Southeast Michigan.

Check the list of closures here.

Snow rotates back into the area this afternoon, but it won’t amount to much. We may squeeze out another inch, mainly north.

Temps drop back below freezing tonight, so watch for a potential refreeze heading into tomorrow morning.

The bitter cold is the big weekend story, with single-digit lows showing up Sunday and Monday morning. But! Check out next week! early signs point to the cold easing by Wednesday.