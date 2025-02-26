Metro Detroit weather: Rain and snow mix this afternoon, with even colder temps on the horizon

It’s a break from the beauty of yesterday and back to late February reality.

The morning commute stays dry, but rain and snow move in by the afternoon.

Melting snow won’t add up to much, with any slushy accumulation likely staying under an inch.

Temperatures will be around average Wednesday. They climb back into the 40s to end the week.

A few light snow showers linger into Thursday as temps bounce back slightly to finish the week. A bigger cooldown arrives for the weekend.

After, temperatures rebound heading into the new week.