We'll make it through the morning commute dry but rain heads our way and arrives this afternoon.

The wet weather will be widespread by the evening commute and last through much of the night before ending early Saturday morning. Rain totals look solid. Up to an inch.

Temps will drop as Saturday rolls on leading to a much colder Sunday. Scattered snow showers look likely Sunday with a dusting possible.

Sunday wind chill will hang in the 20s with a sharp NW wind, but a nice rebound is still set to return next week.