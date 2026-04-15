Whitmer extends state of emergency to 32 more Michigan counties after severe weather batters state

The Brief The threat of overtopping at the Cheboygan Lock and Dam complex continues. Gov. Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Cheboygan County in response. After more severe weather in the state, Whitmer has expanded the state of emergency to 32 more counties.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in 32 additional counties across the state after a series of severe weather that battered Michigan.

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On Friday, April 10th the Governor declared a state of emergency for Cheboygan County due to the threat of overtopping at the Cheboygan Lock and Dam Complex, which remains in effect.

On Tuesday Gov Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center to monitor weather events - then declaring an energy emergency statewide due to a disruption of gasoline supply at the U.S. Energy Cheboygan terminal on the Cheboygan River.

"Today, I’m declaring a state of emergency for 32 additional counties following severe weather," said Whitmer. "Significant snow melt, record rain, flooding, straight-line winds, and tornadoes have damaged homes, roads, and businesses. This emergency declaration will help the state deploy additional resources to help local officials and first responders protect Michiganders and their property."

Additional counties now under a state of emergency are:

Alcona, Allegan, Alpena, Antrim, Arenac, Barry, Benzie, Charlevoix, Clare, Crawford, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Gratiot, Iosco, Kalkaska, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Menominee, Missaukee, Montcalm, Montmorency, Newaygo, Oceana, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Osceola, Presque Isle, Roscommon, Saginaw, Shiawassee and Wexford.

"The state will continue to coordinate with local governments and monitor the situation. I encourage everyone to stay updated and follow guidance from your local emergency manager. We will get through this together."

By declaring a state of emergency, Whitmer authorized the use of all available state resources to assist local response and recovery operations in the affected counties.

The Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) is coordinating the state’s emergency response through the SEOC. MSP troopers are on the ground assisting local emergency response efforts.

The declaration also allows eligible communities to seek financial assistance under Section 19 of Michigan’s Emergency Management Act, Public Act 390 of 1976, as amended. The funding helps local governments cover emergency response costs and repair public infrastructure damaged by the storms.

The MSP/EMHSD has activated the Joint Information Center (JIC) as the source of state agency information dissemination. All media inquiries should be sent to SEOCmedia@michigan.gov. For more information about the statewide response, visit michigan.gov/aprilstorms.

Information on current conditions and response efforts is available at michigan.gov/cheboygandam.

For more information on the current SEOC activation follow MSP/EMHSD on X and Facebook. For tips on how to prepare before, during and after an emergency or disaster, visit MIReady.