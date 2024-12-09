Metro Detroit weather: Rainy start to a mild day with highs around 50

A wet start to the brand new work week as consistent light to moderate rain tracks through Southeast Michigan.

The rain will last until 10 a.m. on Monday morning, transitioning from consistent rain to spotty sprinkles through lunchtime. Thankfully, high temperatures will be mild, near 50°, so snow is not a factor. Winds will average between 10 and 20 mph throughout the day.

Tonight will be cloudy but dry as low temperatures fall to 36°. It will not be harshly cold thankfully. It will warm up to 44° on Tuesday with mostly cloudy conditions - cooler than today but still above average.

By mid-week, cold air will rush in and snowflakes are a possibility a couple times. Wednesday could see some light snow showers with high temperatures near 34, while Thursday will be colder still as we drop 22 for a high temperature!

Some moderation is expected as we head into the weekend returning into the upper 30s and low 40s. Get ready for a wild week!