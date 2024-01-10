Metro Detroit weather: Rainy start Wednesday with snow in the forecast to end the week

Slick spots develop on Wednesday morning as temps fall near and below freezing.

Rain turns to snow, but doesn't amount to much as any accumulation remains below an inch.

That moisture is courtesy of deep low pressure that will kick up the wind, gusting to 35 or 40 mph at midday as the morning showers fade.

Light snow breaks out late tonight and Thursday morning as our next weaker system slips in. Snow totals there wind up around an inch.

More snow later Friday into Saturday with several inches possible. The potential for an intrusion of milder air is something to watch that could kick those totals down. Get the snow gear ready and prepare for the cold to come on the backside.



