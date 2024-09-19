Metro Detroit weather: Rare stretch of 80 degrees in September continues

Our remarkable stretch of weather continues! Today marks the 11th consecutive day of 80° temperatures — a rare streak for September that we haven’t experienced in quite some time.

We’ll start the day with some patchy fog, but after that, expect another day of clear skies and mild conditions.

As we approach the final days of this perfect weather, a couple of rain chances make a return. The first chance arrives Friday evening into the night, bringing spotty to scattered showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm.

Any lingering rain will taper off by Saturday morning, setting up a dry weekend.

A more substantial chance for rain comes Sunday night into Monday, as temperatures finally drop back to more typical September levels.