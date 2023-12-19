Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Snow moves out but cold remains

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit

Quieter but colder day

Tuesday won't have the snow and rain like Monday, but it'll be much colder.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Skies brighten Tuesday, but winter remains. 

The day starts with highs below freezing. They only climb a bit as the day progresses, reaching only the mid-30s.

It's up from here, though. After a day around averages, the cold lessens the next couple of days under the influence of high pressure. 

I won't call it a Christmas warm up, but temps head up for the holiday. The latest data puts us near 50° Christmas day with the off chance for a few rain showers. 