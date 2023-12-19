Metro Detroit weather: Snow moves out but cold remains

Skies brighten Tuesday, but winter remains.

The day starts with highs below freezing. They only climb a bit as the day progresses, reaching only the mid-30s.

It's up from here, though. After a day around averages, the cold lessens the next couple of days under the influence of high pressure.

I won't call it a Christmas warm up, but temps head up for the holiday. The latest data puts us near 50° Christmas day with the off chance for a few rain showers.