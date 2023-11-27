Metro Detroit weather: Snow showers linger into Monday

The snow lingers on Monday as the temperatures fall.

Sunday and into Monday, some areas saw more than 1 inch of snow, including White Lake, where 1.9 inches fell and Ypsilanti, which got 1.6 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Some areas could pick up another ½ inch of snow on Monday.

Snow showers are most likely in the morning, and visibility could be limited at times due to snowfall.

Temperatures start in the 30s and are the highest Metro Detroit will see Monday before dropping. Wind chills are expected to be in the teens.

It won't stay cold, though. Temperatures in the 40s return by the end of the week with rain in the weekend forecast.