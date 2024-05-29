Metro Detroit weather: Some lingering rain showers before a dry rest of the week
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A few more showers linger today before a drier finish to the week arrives.
Showers bubble back up for the morning commute, mainly along and south of 96/696. Check out future radar mid-morning:
Something isolated may pop back up along and south of I-94 through early this afternoon, leaving the afternoon dry for most of us.
High pressure builds in and offers up a sweet stretch of weather to finish the week. 70s with sun!
Our nights will be chilly too. Check out your early Thursday morning temps.