Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Some lingering rain showers before a dry rest of the week

By
Published  May 29, 2024 6:34am EDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit

Lingering showers before dry day

A few lingering showers could pop up this morning. Alan Longstreet has what to expect.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A few more showers linger today before a drier finish to the week arrives. 

Showers bubble back up for the morning commute, mainly along and south of 96/696. Check out future radar mid-morning:

Something isolated may pop back up along and south of I-94 through early this afternoon, leaving the afternoon dry for most of us. 

High pressure builds in and offers up a sweet stretch of weather to finish the week. 70s with sun! 

Our nights will be chilly too. Check out your early Thursday morning temps. 