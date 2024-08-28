Metro Detroit weather: Some thunderstorms possible Wednesday, but severe storms not likely

A much quieter day of weather awaits us after that powerful line of storms rolled through yesterday, bringing wind gusts over 70 mph!

Those storms knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people around the state. Check the school closings list here.

It will still be warm and humid today, but temps do take a step back with spotty early showers and isolated to scattered storms later.

Check out future radar that paints some wet weather late today, but severe storms are *not* likely.

Temps drop a bit further Thursday with a Friday bounceback in the forecast. Storms return as the heat rises.

A cooler holiday weekend is on the way with the low 70s taking over by Monday.