Metro Detroit weather: Some wet snowflakes overnight, cold temps until a big warmup later this week

Low pressure will continue to spin across the Great Lakes with occasional rain showers and a few wet flakes mixing in right through Wednesday.

A major pattern change brings a nice warmup to our area later this week. Highs will be near 70 over the weekend.

Crazy Michigan weather. We love it!

Day-by-day forecast:

Rest of Monday evening/night…. Breezy and cool with a few rain showers… and a few wet flakes from time to time…. Low 38

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with occasional rain showers and a few wet flakes….. high 45

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with a few rain showers…. High 46

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cool….. high near 50

Friday: Sun and clouds…. Milder…. High 62

Saturday: Sunny and PLEASANT…. High near 70

Sunday: Lots of sun and VERY NICE….. high near 70