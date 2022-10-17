Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Some wet snowflakes overnight, cold temps until a big warmup later this week

Cold week before a big warmup

Rich Luterman has your full Metro Detroit weather forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Low pressure will continue to spin across the Great Lakes with occasional rain showers and a few wet flakes mixing in right through Wednesday.  

A major pattern change brings a nice warmup to our area later this week. Highs will be near 70 over the weekend.

Crazy Michigan weather. We love it!

Day-by-day forecast:

Rest of Monday evening/night…. Breezy and cool with a few rain showers… and a few wet flakes from time to time….  Low 38

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with occasional rain showers and a few wet flakes….. high 45

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with a few rain showers…. High 46

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy and cool….. high near 50

Friday:  Sun and clouds…. Milder…. High 62

Saturday:  Sunny and PLEASANT…. High near 70

Sunday:  Lots of sun and VERY NICE….. high near 70