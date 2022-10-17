Metro Detroit weather: Some wet snowflakes overnight, cold temps until a big warmup later this week
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Low pressure will continue to spin across the Great Lakes with occasional rain showers and a few wet flakes mixing in right through Wednesday.
A major pattern change brings a nice warmup to our area later this week. Highs will be near 70 over the weekend.
Crazy Michigan weather. We love it!
Day-by-day forecast:
Rest of Monday evening/night…. Breezy and cool with a few rain showers… and a few wet flakes from time to time…. Low 38
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with occasional rain showers and a few wet flakes….. high 45
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with a few rain showers…. High 46
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cool….. high near 50
Friday: Sun and clouds…. Milder…. High 62
Saturday: Sunny and PLEASANT…. High near 70
Sunday: Lots of sun and VERY NICE….. high near 70