Metro Detroit weather: Stretch of 90-degree days coming for Labor Day weekend

Thursday is another comfortable day with highs in the low 70s before a big warmup this weekend.

The day starts chilly. We will get to around 72 under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures rise slightly for Friday, with highs in the mid-70s.

However, temperatures aren't trending down for fall just yet.

After Friday, the temperatures start to climb. Highs will hit the mid-80s on Saturday Then, they keep going up.

Sunday, we hit 90 and stay around 90 through Wednesday next week. This stretch of heat also includes dry weather.