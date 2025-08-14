Metro Detroit weather: Sun, comfortable temps, and low humidity make for a perfect summer day

The Brief Heat and humidity levels will be comfortable Thursday before the hot days return. Friday will be hot but lacking the high humidity the area has experienced recently. The weekend is shaping up to be both hot and humid, with 90-degree temps returning.



Metro Detroit is waking up to one of those rare, perfect August days — full sunshine, comfortable temperatures, and that crisp, low humidity that makes you want to linger outside a little longer.

Today will easily be the best day of the week, with blue skies from sunrise to sunset and a breeze that keeps the air feeling fresh.

Friday keeps the sunshine going, but we turn up the thermostat a bit. Highs climb to around 87, still feeling good thanks to the relatively dry air.

Heat and humidity return

It’s Saturday when we start heating things up for real. More bright skies, warmer temps, and the humidity makes its comeback. If you’re heading to the Woodward Dream Cruise, expect a classic summer setup: hot pavement, plenty of sun, and the need for both sunscreen and water breaks.

By Sunday, the summer heat sticks around, but the atmosphere gets a little restless. Expect scattered storms to pop up in the afternoon, bringing the chance for a quick downpour or some thunder before we settle into the new week. Until then — soak up today’s perfection.