Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures to drop 40+ degrees after record-setting day

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit

Temperatures plummet Wednesday

After hitting the 70s Tuesday, Wednesday starts off feeling like it will be another nice day. That is not the case - temperatures will dip down to the 20s by the end of the day.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Detroit broke the record for the warmest ever February day, but the cold is coming Wednesday.

Tuesday afternoon, the city recorded a high temp of 72

We wake up feeling the remnants of that weather. Check out your early morning temps and spot the cold front:

Falling temps are the main aspect of the day, but I want to mention that we may see a couple of early morning storms flare back up until the front clears the area. 

Related

Suspected Grand Blanc tornado knocks down trees, uproots gas lines, damages homes
article

Suspected Grand Blanc tornado knocks down trees, uproots gas lines, damages homes

A suspected tornado touched down in Grand Blanc overnight, causing damage in the area. According to police, trees were knocked down, homes were damaged, and gas lines were uprooted.

Rain won't define the day. 

Back to the main story: winter's return. Wind chill this afternoon will be in sharp contrast to yesterday's true spring feel. 

This comes on the heels of a sharp NW strong enough to prompt a wind advisory. Pockets of power outages will be possible. 

The advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Monroe, St. Clair, Livingston, and Lapeer counties. 

The cool down is brief. The cold will hold through Friday morning, but a nice bounce back is in store for the weekend.