Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures to drop 40+ degrees after record-setting day

On Tuesday, Detroit broke the record for the warmest ever February day, but the cold is coming Wednesday.

Tuesday afternoon, the city recorded a high temp of 72.

We wake up feeling the remnants of that weather. Check out your early morning temps and spot the cold front:

Falling temps are the main aspect of the day, but I want to mention that we may see a couple of early morning storms flare back up until the front clears the area.

Related article

Rain won't define the day.

Back to the main story: winter's return. Wind chill this afternoon will be in sharp contrast to yesterday's true spring feel.

This comes on the heels of a sharp NW strong enough to prompt a wind advisory. Pockets of power outages will be possible.

The advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Monroe, St. Clair, Livingston, and Lapeer counties.

The cool down is brief. The cold will hold through Friday morning, but a nice bounce back is in store for the weekend.